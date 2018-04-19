Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looks to bounce back Thursday
Rask is slated to square off against Frederik Andersen in Thursday night's Game 4 of the Bruins' playoff series against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Rask, who backstopped a pair of home wins to start the series, will look to bounce back Thursday night after dropping a Game 3 road decision Monday in which he stopped 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Working in Rask's favor is that reliable defender Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) is in line to return to action, plus it's reasonable to expect the stellar Bruins' top line to be a more of a factor that it was Monday, when the unit was unable to cash in on several golden opportunities.
