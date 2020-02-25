Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looks to bounce back Tuesday
Rask will start Tuesday night's game against the Flames.
Rask will look to bounce back from a rough outing in which he gave up six goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks. Prior to that, he'd won three straight contests, while allowing three goal in that span. It's reasonable to expect the Bruins to put forth a much-improved effort in front of him Tuesday against a Calgary squad that's tied for seventh place in the Western Conference standings.
