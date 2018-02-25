Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses for third time in five games

Rask made 32 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs have been on fire at home -- this was their ninth straight win. After a dominating stretch, Rask has gone 2-3 in his last five starts. And he has allowed 14 goals in those five. Rask is elite; we can't expect him to be perfect all the time. No stress. He'll help you win your league.