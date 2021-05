Rask allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

The Bruins never held a lead in the contest despite solid goaltending from Rask. The Finn was beat on a Nic Dowd deflection goal 4:41 into the extra session. Rask went 15-5-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 24 regular-season games, although he was sidelined for the better part of a month in the middle of the season. He's likely going to be the Bruins' main man in goal in the postseason.