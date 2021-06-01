Rask allowed four goals on 39 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Rask was solid in the third period to allow the Bruins to come back from a two-goal deficit. In overtime, a turnover at the Islanders' blue line led to Casey Cizikas rushing down the ice on a breakaway to score the game-winner on Rask. The Finnish goalie saw his five-game winning streak snapped Monday, and it's also the first time he's given up more than three goals in a game in these playoffs. He's been good enough to earn a long leash, so expect head coach Bruce Cassidy to turn to him again in Thursday's Game 3.