Rask made 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

His name will be etched in the record books because he was in net for Alexander Ovechkin's 708th career goal, tying Mike Garner for seventh in NHL history. The sample size is small, but Rask's save percentage over five starts is just .890. He and Jaroslav Halak will split starts the entire season, so watch Rask's ratios carefully. A smaller total number of starts means more fluctuation in counting stats.