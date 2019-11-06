Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses showdown in Montreal
Rask allowed five goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
Miraculously, the loss was Rask's first regulation defeat of 2019-20. His record sits at 7-1-1, so no need to panic following what was an uncharacteristically poor performance on the part of the Finnish netminder. Because of his shaky outing, Rask may give way to Jaroslav Halak on Friday when Boston takes on Detroit. Regardless of how Bruce Cassidy handles his goalie rotation moving forward, Rask should be in fantasy lineups whenever he's between the pipes in real life.
