Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses third straight

Rask allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Surprisingly, the urgency simply wasn't there for the Bruins with a chance to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and Rask paid for it. But perhaps even more strange is the fact Rask will head into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak. The Bruins have been arguably the best team in the east since the trade deadline, but Rask has posted a .887 save percentage in his last three contests. Still, he ends the 2017-18 regular season with a 34-13-5 mark, .917 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA.