Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses to Buds in Toronto
Rask stopped 31 of 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss at the hands of Toronto in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Two of the three goals came on Toronto power plays, and if the Bruins are going to win this series, they must limit their penalties -- The Maple Leafs converted 21.8 percent of power plays in 2018-19, good for eighth in the league. The loss moves Rask to 1-2 in the playoffs, and the Boston goaltender has a 2.37 GAA to go along with a .928 save percentage.
