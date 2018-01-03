Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Maintains dominant form in road win
Rask made 25 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
This was expected to be a high-scoring affair, but Rask made sure that was only true for one side. He held New York off the board after a Jordan Eberle tally in the first half of the opening frame while denying all four of the home team's power-play opportunities. Rask's been locked in for a while now with 11 wins and a total of 16 goals allowed in his past 13 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing pucks Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Near-perfect December continues with shutout•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves to frustrate Senators•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making huge strides after slow start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...