Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Maintains dominant form in road win

Rask made 25 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

This was expected to be a high-scoring affair, but Rask made sure that was only true for one side. He held New York off the board after a Jordan Eberle tally in the first half of the opening frame while denying all four of the home team's power-play opportunities. Rask's been locked in for a while now with 11 wins and a total of 16 goals allowed in his past 13 appearances.