Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 19 saves in Game 5 loss

Rask stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

He allowed fewer than three goals to Tampa for the first time since Game 1, but Rask's efforts weren't enough to extend Boston's season. He wraps up the playoffs with a disappointing 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage, the worst showing of his career, but coming on the heels of another strong regular season, there seems to be little reason for the Bruins to be concerned with their franchise netminder.