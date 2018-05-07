Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 19 saves in Game 5 loss
Rask stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.
He allowed fewer than three goals to Tampa for the first time since Game 1, but Rask's efforts weren't enough to extend Boston's season. He wraps up the playoffs with a disappointing 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage, the worst showing of his career, but coming on the heels of another strong regular season, there seems to be little reason for the Bruins to be concerned with their franchise netminder.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...