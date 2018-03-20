Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 20 saves in Monday's OT loss

Rask stopped 20 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 31-year-old hadn't been beaten that often in a game since the Penguins got six goals past him Jan. 7, and while none of the Columbus tallies could be blamed on Rask, he still saw his personal winning streak snapped at six games. He also only had a .902 save percentage over that stretch, so his luck was due to run out. With the Bruins trying to chase down the Lightning at the top of the Atlantic Division, expect Rask to continue getting a heavy workload over the final weeks of the season.