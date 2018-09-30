Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 20 saves in preseason loss
Rask stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Flyers.
The 31-year-old wasn't at his best, but he also may not have been quite 100 percent after dealing with an illness earlier in the week. Rask should be fine heading into the regular season, as he looks to win more than 30 games for the sixth straight campaign.
