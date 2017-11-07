Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 24 saves in win

Rask kicked aside 24 of 27 Wild shots as his team defeated Minnesota on Monday.

Rask's win looks good on paper, but his numbers tell a different story. His save percentage came in under .900, a stat that needs to change quickly for Rask to produce the way his owners expect. As nice as a win might be, they won't mean much to fantasy owners if his save percentage is around 88 percent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories