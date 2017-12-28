Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves to frustrate Senators
Rask turned away 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's shootout victory over the Senators.
That's four straight victories for Rask, who has allowed just a single goal in each of his last three starts. The veteran netminder is at the top of his game at the moment and advances to 12-8-3 on the season. Rask had some struggles earlier in the year, but he's locked in now and has managed to boost his save percentage to .920 in the process. Get him in your lineup, as his early season struggles are now a distant memory.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making huge strides after slow start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starter Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong stretch continues with 2-1 win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 16 shots in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...