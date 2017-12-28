Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves to frustrate Senators

Rask turned away 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's shootout victory over the Senators.

That's four straight victories for Rask, who has allowed just a single goal in each of his last three starts. The veteran netminder is at the top of his game at the moment and advances to 12-8-3 on the season. Rask had some struggles earlier in the year, but he's locked in now and has managed to boost his save percentage to .920 in the process. Get him in your lineup, as his early season struggles are now a distant memory.