Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 26 saves in Game 3 loss

Rask stopped 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

After allowing only four goals in the first two games of the series combined, Rask stumbled in Toronto and didn't get bailed out by his offense. Expect him to be right back in net for Game 4 on Thursday as he looks to set the Bruins up to win the series back in Boston.

