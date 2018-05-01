Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 27 saves in Game 2 loss

Rask stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

The 31-year-old didn't get the benefit of another offensive explosion by the Bruins, leading him to his fourth loss of the postseason. Rask now has a .906 save percentage in this year's playoffs, well below the standard he set during the regular season, and he may need to find another gear if Boston is going to advance to the conference finals.