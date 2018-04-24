Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 27 saves in Game 6 loss
Rask stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.
After a disastrous showing in Game 5, Rask put together a much better performance in this one, but it wasn't enough to send the Bruins through to the second round. The 31-year-old netminder will take a .909 save percentage into Wednesday's Game 7 back in Boston.
