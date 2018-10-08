Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 28 saves in win
Rask faced 31 shots Monday, allowing three goals in Boston's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
The Finnish-born netminder got back on track after a disastrous first start of the season that saw him allow five goals on 19 shots before being pulled. Rask was his usual self Monday and should continue getting the majority of starts for the Bruins.
