Rask allowed two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Rask wasn't bad in goal Saturday, but Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period and Mathew Barzal batted a puck out of midair for the game-winner in the third. The 34-year-old Rask has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts, with five wins in that span. He'll look to get back on track in Monday's pivotal Game 5 back in Boston.