Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 32 saves in Thursday's loss

Rask stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 31-year-old has now lost two straight starts -- poor timing as the Bruins duke it out with the Lightning for top spot in the Eastern Conference -- but Rask also has a .934 save percentage over his last six games. Expect him to tend the twine for at least one of Boston's final two games this weekend as he looks for win No. 35 on the season.