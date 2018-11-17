Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 36 saves in OT loss to Stars
Rask stopped 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Stars.
There wasn't much more Rask could have done to try and collect his fifth win of the season, as he made a number of big saves just to get Boston into overtime. The 31-year-old has been playing better lately after a rough beginning to the campaign, allowing two goals or less in each of his last four starts, and with Jaroslav Halak slowing down it may not be long before Rask regains the full-time starting job in net for the Bruins.
