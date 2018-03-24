Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 40 stops in win
Rask saved 40 of 42 shots on goal from Dallas, keeping his team in the game long enough to steal a 3-2 win over the Stars on Friday.
Even an average performance from Rask would likely have been enough to bury the B's given how many pucks found their way to the Boston net. Instead, the Finn was on his game and held the Stars off for long enough to give his offense a chance at a comeback. Though Rask has had some struggles in terms of raw numbers as of late, the Bruins' offense has enabled him to win seven of eight without playing his best hockey in most of those contests. If he can consistently play like he did Friday, though, he'll be a nightmare for Boston's opponents moving forward.
