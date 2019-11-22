Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes epic save in win

Rask made 36 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Rask gave up the game's first and last goals, but he got three goals of support in between. The highlight of Rask's night was a beautiful save on Evan Rodrigues, as he got back to cover a gaping net and preserve what at that time was a 3-1 lead. The Finnish netminder improved to 10-2-2 with the win, making up for a lack of volume with efficiency.