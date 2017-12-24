Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making huge strides after slow start

Rask made 30 saves in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Rask has gone an impressive 8-0-1 in his past nine starts to bring his season record to 11-8-3. How far has his game come? Rask's 2.28 GAA is now fifth in the NHL and behind only Corey Crawford, Andrei Vaskilevskiy and Jonathan Quick among starters. The elite Rask is back in a big way.