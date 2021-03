Rask (undisclosed) skated for the second straight day Tuesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask is "trending well" and it's plausible that he could be back in the Bruins' goaltending mix when the team travels to Buffalo for games Thursday and Saturday. In his continued absence, Daniel Vladar is slated to make his NHL starting debut Tuesday night against the Penguins.