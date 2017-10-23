Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress, but probably won't start Thursday
Rask (concussion) is progressing well and will probably practice Tuesday, per coach Brice Cassidy.
The report suggests that a return to game action Saturday against the Kings is probably a more realistic outcome for Rask than manning the B's net Thursday against the Sharks. Anton Khudobin thus slots in as the team's likely starter for that contest.
