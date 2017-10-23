Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress, but probably won't start Thursday

Rask (concussion) is progressing well and will probably practice Tuesday, per coach Brice Cassidy.

The report suggests that a return to game action Saturday against the Kings is probably a more realistic outcome for Rask than manning the B's net Thursday against the Sharks. Anton Khudobin thus slots in as the team's likely starter for that contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories