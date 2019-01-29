Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress

Rask (concussion) took the ice prior to the Bruins' Tuesday morning skate, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the Jets, but his presence on the ice suggests that he won't be out for long. As long as the veteran netminder -- who the Bruins placed on IR retroactive to January 19th -- remains out, Zane McIntyre is in line to back up Jaroslav Halak.