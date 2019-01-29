Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress
Rask (concussion) took the ice prior to the Bruins' Tuesday morning skate, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the Jets, but his presence on the ice suggests that he won't be out for long. As long as the veteran netminder -- who the Bruins placed on IR retroactive to January 19th -- remains out, Zane McIntyre is in line to back up Jaroslav Halak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...