Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making third straight start Thursday

Rask will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Panthers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask has been dominant recently, stringing together six consecutive wins while registering a superb 0.99 GAA and .963 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Panthers club that's only averaging 2.15 goals per game on the road this season, dead last in the NHL.