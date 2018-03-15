Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Matching up against Bolts on Saturday

Rask will patrol the crease Saturday evening against the Lightning, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Rask has managed to win five straight games despite ugly ratios, including a 3.39 GAA and .887 save percentage. The Finn has long since proven that he's a guy you should start through thick and thin in fantasy games, but it's worth noting that he could be faded in select DFS settings, given that he'll be pitted against the league's top offense and one that ranks second on the man advantage.