Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Rask (back) was "a little uncomfortable" following Sunday's 1-0 loss to New Jersey, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.comreports.

Haggerty indicates that Rask, who stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced Sunday, appeared to be experiencing some lower-back discomfort as he skated off the ice for an extra attacker to close out the contest. As a result, Rask may not suit up as Jaroslav Halak's backup Tuesday night against the Islanders and his status will also need to be monitored in advance Thursday's tilt against the Rangers.

