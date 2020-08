According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask didn't practice Saturday because he "wasn't feeling well," Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask was expected to start Sunday against Philadelphia, but now that he's not feeling well, the Bruins may opt to play it safe and roll with Jaroslav Halak against the Flyers. Either way, an update on Rask's status should surface prior to puck drop Sunday afternoon.