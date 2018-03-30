Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Nabs key victory over Lightning
Rask made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Rask was awarded the game's first star in this one even though teammate Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, which shows just how well the Finnish netminder had to play to hold the league's highest-scoring offense to two goals. This important victory pushed Boston into the Atlantic Division lead with 107 points to Tampa Bay's 106, so expect Rask to maintain his usual role as the starter in net down the stretch with the Bruins trying to lock up home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference.
