Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Named starter for Game 2

Rask will be in goal when the Bruins look to even the best-of-seven series against Toronto on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Over his last five starts, Rask owns a 1-4-0 record to go along with a 3.65 GAA and .869 save percentage. Not great. Despite the alarmingly mediocre numbers, Rask has a chance to bounce back Saturday, but if Game 2 ends the same way Game 1 did, a goalie change could be in order for Boston.