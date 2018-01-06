Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Named starter for Sunday against Pens

Rask will defend the net from the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Bruins have a back-to-back set on tap, with backup Anton Khudobin assigned between the pipes for Saturday's home challenge against the Hurricanes. Rask has been phenomenal on the path to 10 wins in 12 games (1.20 GAA, .956 save percentage) since the beginning of December, and he'll face a Penguins team that surprisingly only ranks 21st in league scoring at 2.74 goals per game.