Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Named starter for Sunday against Pens
Rask will defend the net from the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The Bruins have a back-to-back set on tap, with backup Anton Khudobin assigned between the pipes for Saturday's home challenge against the Hurricanes. Rask has been phenomenal on the path to 10 wins in 12 games (1.20 GAA, .956 save percentage) since the beginning of December, and he'll face a Penguins team that surprisingly only ranks 21st in league scoring at 2.74 goals per game.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets night off•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making third straight start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Maintains dominant form in road win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing pucks Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Near-perfect December continues with shutout•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...