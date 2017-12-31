Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Near-perfect December continues with shutout

Rask made 25 saves and picked up his second shutout of the season in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Rask has been lights-out in December, going 9-0-1 with two shutouts and just 13 goals allowed in 10 starts. That's good enough to make him the top fantasy goaltender in that period. Boston's resurgence after a sluggish start sits firmly at the feet of this Finnish flash.