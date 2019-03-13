Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Night ends early

Rask was pulled from Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Columbus after giving up five goals on 24 shots.

On the ice for less than half the game (28:09) before getting the proverbial wave from the bench, Tuesday's result was Rask's first regulation loss since Dec. 23, so his owners need not panic about the shaky outing. Rask's record will nonetheless fall to 24-9-5, and he'll now give way to Jaroslav Halak for Thursday's road affair in Winnipeg.