Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not dealing with an injury

Rask, who needed help getting off the ice after Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights ended, noted afterward that his issue "was just cramping," Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Rask, who made 31 saves on 34 shots in the game, indicated that the Las Vegas heat was most likely a factor in his cramping up Tuesday night, while adding "I'm good." There's a solid chance that Jaroslav Halak will draw a turn in net Thursday against the Avalanche, a scenario that would give Rask some added time off in advance of Saturday's game against New Jersey.