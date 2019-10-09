Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not dealing with an injury
Rask, who needed help getting off the ice after Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights ended, noted afterward that his issue "was just cramping," Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Rask, who made 31 saves on 34 shots in the game, indicated that the Las Vegas heat was most likely a factor in his cramping up Tuesday night, while adding "I'm good." There's a solid chance that Jaroslav Halak will draw a turn in net Thursday against the Avalanche, a scenario that would give Rask some added time off in advance of Saturday's game against New Jersey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.