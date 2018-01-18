Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not too busy in Wednesday's win

Rask stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The first puck the Habs sent his way was the only one to beat him, as Jakub Jerabek's point shot went through a crowd and past a screened Rask, but he slammed the door shut after that. After surrendering an ugly nine goals in his prior two starts, the 30-year-old bounced back nicely and picked up his eighth regulation win in his last nine outings.