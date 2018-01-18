Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not too busy in Wednesday's win
Rask stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The first puck the Habs sent his way was the only one to beat him, as Jakub Jerabek's point shot went through a crowd and past a screened Rask, but he slammed the door shut after that. After surrendering an ugly nine goals in his prior two starts, the 30-year-old bounced back nicely and picked up his eighth regulation win in his last nine outings.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Projected Wednesday starter•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Plugging pucks Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Breaks six-game winning streak•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Named starter for Sunday against Pens•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets night off•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...