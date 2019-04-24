Bruins' Tuukka Rask: On to second round
Rask turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round series.
The 32-year-old was sharp once again, and only a John Tavares shot from the slot in the second period was able to get past Rask. He'll take a 2.32 GAA and .928 save percentage into the next round against the Blue Jackets.
