Rask (upper body) is expected to start Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Assuming no setbacks, Rask, who last suited up March 25, will get the nod Thursday, backed up by Tuesday's starter Jeremy Swayman. In 15 appearances this season, Rask has carved out an 8-4-2 record, with a 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage.