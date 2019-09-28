Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Opening Night starter

Rask will tend the road twine for Thursday's season opener versus the Stars, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Rask has a shortened offseason after the Bruins' run to the Stanley Cup Final. He was spectacular in that postseason stretch, recording a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA. Rask will look to build off of that right out of the gate. Although the Stars ranked 28th in the league with 2.55 goals per game last year, they brought in Joe Pavelski this offseason to bolster the top six and power play. Rask should be started for the opener if he's on your fantasy team.