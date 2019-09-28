Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Opening Night starter
Rask will tend the road twine for Thursday's season opener versus the Stars, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Rask has a shortened offseason after the Bruins' run to the Stanley Cup Final. He was spectacular in that postseason stretch, recording a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA. Rask will look to build off of that right out of the gate. Although the Stars ranked 28th in the league with 2.55 goals per game last year, they brought in Joe Pavelski this offseason to bolster the top six and power play. Rask should be started for the opener if he's on your fantasy team.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.