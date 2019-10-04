Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Opens season with win

Rask made 28 saves in a 2-1 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Rask was a Roote Hintz goal away from a perfect outing. The Bruins' netminder was stellar over 60 minutes and appears to be in midseason form already, coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw Rask finish with a 27-13-5 record over 46 appearances. Boston will now travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes on Saturday, with Jaroslav Halak expected to get the start in that one.