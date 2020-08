Rask has opted out of the remainder of the playoffs.

Rask had previously expressed that games in the bubble didn't really feel like playoff hockey to him due to the lack of fans, and the statement he released Saturday cited a desire to be with his family as the driving force behind his decision to opt out, but this news still comes as a shock. Jaroslav Halak will take over as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder the rest of the way.