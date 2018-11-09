Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Out due to personal matter
Rask has been granted leave of absence relating to a personal matter.
The Bruins confirmed the matter is not health-related, but no more details were offered out of respect for his privacy. Rask will be out at least through the weekend but the exact timetable is unclear at this time.
