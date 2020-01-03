Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Out-goaltended by rookie
Rask made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday night.
Rask came into the match on a two-game winning streak with a .926 save percentage and performed well. But he was out-goaltended by rookie Elivs Merzlikins, who won just his second game of the season. It was Rask's first regulation loss since Dec. 12.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.