Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Out-goaltended by rookie

Rask made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday night.

Rask came into the match on a two-game winning streak with a .926 save percentage and performed well. But he was out-goaltended by rookie Elivs Merzlikins, who won just his second game of the season. It was Rask's first regulation loss since Dec. 12.

