Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Overcomes hat trick to win
Rask gave up five goals on 38 shots but earned the win anyway in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Sharks.
Rask let Sharks center Joe Thornton earn a hat trick, but the offense bailed him out tonight. Rask improved to 20-8-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Coach Bruce Cassidy has not named a starter for Wednesday's contest in Vegas.
