Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday
Rask will be the home starter in Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask enters Tuesday's game with losses in three of his last five starts and a .892 save percentage in that span. A matchup with the Hurricanes is a good chance to get things on track , as they've scored just six goals in five games and failed to convert on their last 14 power-play opportunities. The Bruins have averaged just two goals per game in their last five, though, and they'll be without the offensive support of Patrice Bergeron (foot), who scored four goals and added a helper in his last game meeting with the Hurricanes.
