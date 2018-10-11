Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Saturday

Rask will guard the net in Saturday's home tilt versus the Red Wings.

Rask will get an early-season breather, as Jaroslav Halak takes the crease for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton. It has been a difficult start to the year for Rask, as he is 1-1-0 with a 5.52 GAA and .840 save percentage. While it's too early to write off the Finn, those numbers would both represent a career worst if they drag on throughout the 2018-19 campaign.