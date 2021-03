Rask will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask has been up and down this season, but he was excellent over the last two games, posting a .959 save percentage and posting a 1-0-1 record against the Rangers and Capitals. On Sunday, he draws the Devils, who will travel to Boston after playing Saturday afternoon. It was already a favorable matchup for Rask, though, as the Devils rank 27th in the league with 2.50 goals per contest.